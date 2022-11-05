Laura Nuttall: Peter Kay takes cancer patient for lunch
A woman who has lived with a terminal cancer diagnosis for four years has been taken out for lunch by comedian Peter Kay before resuming radiotherapy.
Laura Nuttall, aged 22, recently underwent her fourth major surgery but her mother said the tumour had grown back and "things feel pretty bleak".
The family were taken for lunch at a restaurant on Friday by Peter Kay.
He played his first gigs in four years in 2021, to raise funds for Laura's treatment.
Her mother Nicola, from Barrowford in Lancashire, tweeted: "Laughter won't cure glioblastoma but it's definitely a blimmin' good distraction for a couple of hours."
Laura was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme - the most aggressive form of brain cancer - in 2018, following a routine eye test.
She has defied the initial prognosis that she had 12 months to live, ticking off various goals including graduating this summer, completing the Great North Run and hosting a BBC weather forecast.
Following Friday's lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant near Burnley, her mother Nicola said "today's joy has been a very special treat".
She described Peter Kay as "the nicest, most thoughtful and naturally hilarious person", adding: "We're lucky to have him as a friend."
