Blackpool Winter Gardens to stay open despite savings plea
- Published
Blackpool's Winter Gardens will remain open every day this winter despite its operators' request that it shut on quieter days to save money.
The Blackpool Entertainment Company, which operates the landmark venue for the town's council, proposed its closure when there were no bookings.
Councillor Ivan Taylor said the firm was "quite right to look at ways of making economies" amid rising costs.
But councillors refused the request as it could "send the wrong message".
Formally opened in 1878, the venue is a key part of the resort's attractions, which received a revenue boost from an extended Blackpool Illuminations season last year.
Mr Taylor said: "People like to go in there, and there are cafes etc inside, so at this time we felt we didn't want to close it because we are a year-round resort.
"The Winter Gardens is doing well and, at the weekends, is really busy. I think Blackpool is bucking the trend."
A council report said closing the venue would send "the wrong message that Blackpool is closed", according to the Local Reporting Democracy Service.
Cost-saving alternatives are being considered instead, including the possibility of installing solar panels to generate energy for use in the building.
Since it was bought by Blackpool Council in 2010, the Winter Gardens has been open daily to the public, unless there is a special event.
A new £30m conference centre was officially opened by the then prime minster Boris Johnson during the Conservative Party conference in March.
Michael Williams, managing director of The Winter Gardens, said the operator "would continue to review our operating procedures given the rising costs".
