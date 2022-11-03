Blackburn Hawks owner suspended over racist tweets
Blackburn Hawks ice hockey club has suspended its co-owner over tweets he posted nine years ago, which it said were "considered racist in nature".
Graham Lomax, who was not working for the club at the time, said he "truly regrets" the posts which he had made a public apology for in 2013.
The club said it had been unaware of the tweets until this week and a "detailed investigation" had begun.
Mr Lomax has been suspended "from all club duties pending the outcome".
He was cautioned by police in 2013 for racially aggravated comments made on Twitter.
Mr Lomax told BBC Radio Lancashire: "I had no idea it was a crime and I thought I was being funny.
"I appreciate now the upset it caused, I've apologized now as I did then… It was never my intention to offend, and I believed the matter closed."
The tweets were still visible until he deleted his Twitter account this week following a Lancashire Telegraph investigation.
'Mortified'
Mr Lomax said he was unaware they could still be seen as he had "no idea how to delete or remove tweets".
He added: "I have a lot of Asian friends... I'd be mortified if I'd upset them, at the time it was all very much tongue-in-cheek, but I did and I do realise it was offensive and for this I can only apologize once again."
Club director Carl Everitt said Mr Lomax had "assured" him that the 2013 posts did not reflect his current views.
He added: "I'm under no illusion how important this is and that it is dealt with professionally, swiftly and in the right manner, that reassures everybody that we are an inclusive community club that you can confidently feel welcome to come to."
The ice hockey club has been working with Blackburn Rovers football club to encourage all communities to attend Hawks games and boost local engagement, including minority groups.
"We hope very much that this incident from 2013 does not damage the good work we want to continue to do," a Hawks representative said.