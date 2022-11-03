Boy,12, suffers burns in Blackpool cigarette lighter attack
A boy has suffered burns after his T-shirt was set on fire in a "horrific" cigarette lighter attack in Blackpool.
The 12-year-old had to be taken to hospital after the assault by two older boys in Bancroft Park, off Seasiders Way.
It happened between 20:00 and 21:00 on Tuesday and the victim suffered "significant" injuries, Lancashire Police said.
The force has put on extra patrols and are now appealing for witnesses.
Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, of Blackpool CID, said: "This was a horrific assault on a young boy and he has suffered some really significant burn injuries which will need on-going hospital treatment.
"I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at around the time of the attack to come forward and speak to us."
The first suspect was described as tall, wearing a black hoody, mask and trousers with pockets on the legs and black leather gloves.
The second offender was described as smaller, also wearing a black hoody with the hood up, black joggers and fingerless gloves.
