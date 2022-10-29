Accrington: Boy, 14, stabbed and others beaten with bats
A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed in Accrington, police have said.
He was attacked in West Crescent shortly after two other boys aged 15 were assaulted by a gang with baseball bats in Oakhill Park at about 21:00 BST on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
None of the victims are believed to have injuries that are life-threatening.
Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and are in custody.
Police said the stabbing victim and a boy who suffered a head injury in the park assault were receiving treatment in hospital.
The other victim received minor injuries, police added.
The force is appealing for anyone with information about the incidents to make contact and say extra officers will be patrolling the area.
