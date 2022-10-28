Dead birds found amid Burnley bird flu outbreak
About 10 dead ducks and geese have been removed from parks in Lancashire amid a growing outbreak of avian flu.
The birds were removed from Thompson and Towneley parks in Burnley, the council has said.
The authority said the numbers were "not large but have been rising" in recent weeks.
The carcasses are being disposed of in accordance with advice from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
Defra's advice for controlling avian flu is:
- Keep to footpaths
- Keep dogs on leads
- Do not feed wild waterfowl
- Do not pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds
- Do not touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with wild bird droppings
- If you keep poultry or other birds, wash your hands and clean and disinfect your footwear before tending to your birds
Meanwhile, Martin Mere Wetland Centre has temporarily closed its doors to visitors after an outbreak.
The centre, near Ormskirk in Lancashire, has been closed since 10 October as a precaution.
