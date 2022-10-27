Blackburn Rovers fan gets new-born season ticket within hours of birth
- Published
A man has made his granddaughter Blackburn Rovers' youngest season ticket holder to "carry on a family tradition" and ensure she does not grow up to be a Manchester United fan.
Andy Maxfield bought Georgia her ticket hours after her birth on 27 September.
Mr Maxfield, who took Georgia's mum Kathryn to Ewood Park as a child, said he had to "nip in there first" before her United-supporting dad Sean.
He said he believed she may now be the world's youngest season ticket holder.
The 53-year-old, who lives in Inskip near Preston, said buying the ticket was "just a bit of fun" and that ever since, Georgia's dad had been "sending me pictures of her on his knee watching Manchester United to tease me".
"The thing is she's asleep, so that says everything," he said.
Mr Maxfield, who has been a season ticket holder himself since he was five, said he hoped Georgia would be the latest generation of his family to watch Rovers.
He said he went to "all the games with my Auntie Doris... right up until she died in 1992" and his daughters took turns to go as children, but he wanted to be sure Georgia would be right by his side.
Once he heard she had been born just after midnight, he said he was desperate to buy the ticket.
"I would have bought [it] sooner if the ticket office was open earlier, but I had to wait until nine to phone up," he said.
"The club told me she would be able to go for free until she was two, but I wanted to make sure I had the seat next to me."
He said he did not mind paying as he saw it as a "donation" to his beloved Rovers.
"I wanted to make sure I got that specific seat," he said.
"I wanted to carry on the tradition and now I've got it if she wants to come with me or not."
He said he had been tempted to take her to her first match within a week of her birth, as Rovers were due to host Millwall at Ewood Park a few days later, "but I did think maybe four days old was a bit young".
He added that he knew it was possible she may grow up to not like football, but that he would not mind, so long as she did not support United or Rovers' arch rivals.
"People say: 'Oh, you should let her make her own mind up'," he said.
"And I say: 'Fine, as long as she's not a Burnley fan, I'll be happy'."
A club spokesman said: "We were delighted to welcome a new arrival into the Rovers family and were only too happy to share the news of Georgia becoming our youngest ever season ticket holder, which received a fantastic response on social media.
"To find out that she may also be a world record holder, following in her granddad Andy's footsteps, makes it even more special and we look forward to welcoming her to her first game at Ewood Park."