Blackpool v Preston: Probe into alleged racist chants at derby
- Published
Police are investigating allegations of racist and homophobic chanting during a football derby at the weekend.
Blackpool beat Preston North End 4-2 in Saturday's game at Bloomfield Road.
Lancashire Police said it had been made aware of "possible" chants during the match and would be meeting with representatives from both clubs in the coming days.
Blackpool said any form of discriminatory behaviour was "totally abhorrent".
The BBC has also approached Preston North End for a comment.
A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said the meeting with Blackpool would include reviewing CCTV.
"If anything of this nature comes to light a full investigation will be launched and we will seek to identify and locate those responsible," she said.
"Hate speech is not welcome in Lancashire and we take all reports of this nature very seriously.
"Anybody found to be responsible will be dealt with robustly and proportionately."
Blackpool said it "adopts a zero-tolerance policy where this is concerned".
The club "will be working with Lancashire Police and Preston North End in taking the strongest possible action should any individuals be identified and found guilty of partaking in chants of this nature", it added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk