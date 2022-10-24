Man arrested after car driven into Lancaster nightclub
A 46-year-old man has been arrested after a car was driven into the front of a nightclub in Lancaster.
A dark-coloured Ford Focus reversed at speed into Vibe on Dalton Square at 01:30 BST on Saturday, police said.
The club was closed at the time but it was the third attack on the building in days after windows were smashed and a car was again driven into it.
The arrested man, of Morecambe, was held on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.
Vibe was previously known as Globe and had been due to re-open under the new name.
Lancashire Police said the Ford caused "significant damage" when it was reversed into the club and then driven off up Thurnham Street.
A number of windows in the building had been smashed on Friday and a car was driven into the front of it on 19 October, police believe the incidents are connected.
Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said: "We are still appealing for information about the latest incident at Vibe and in particular would ask anybody with dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage showing what happened to get in touch with us."
