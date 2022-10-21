Match bans for fans who threw missiles at Blackpool game
Three men have been banned from football matches after admitting throwing missiles during a Blackpool home game against Blackburn Rovers.
Chris Jones, 21, Donald Pollock, 31, and Jack Oldrid, 33, all of Blackpool, also admitted a public order offence at the Bloomfield Road stadium in August.
They were each given three-year football banning orders at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.
Police said investigations into disorder at the match were continuing.
Lancashire Police's PC Stacey Hardy said: "We won't tolerate disorder inside football stadiums and we welcome the banning orders.
"We want stadiums to be safe places for people to enjoy watching football."
