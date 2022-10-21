Preston man in court accused of sharing Islamic State videos
- Published
A man accused of sharing Islamic State videos on social media has appeared in court.
Mohammed Afzal, 18, allegedly shared material showing an execution and fighters in combat on Instagram between March and September.
He is also accused of collecting instructions on how to make explosives.
Mr Afzal, of Preston, Lancashire, appeared by videolink for the hearing at London's Old Bailey where he was remanded in custody.
He has been charged with four offences of disseminating a terrorist publication and four offences of collecting information useful to a terrorist.
He is due to next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 10 February.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk