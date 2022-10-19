Family pay tribute to mother killed in Halsall crash
- Published
The family of a driver who died after crashing on a country lane have paid tribute to the "amazing" mother.
Sarah Lumb, 42, of Southport, Merseyside, was pronounced dead at the scene in North Moor Lane, Halsall, Lancashire at 08:30 BST on Monday.
Her daughter Jess said she was an "amazing, compassionate and loving mother who will be dearly missed".
Ms Lumb's fiancé Chris said she was "beautiful" and "there is a hole in our life that can never be repaired".
Her brother Anthony also paid tribute to his "beautiful big sis".
Ms Lumb's daughter added: "She was a person who put everything and everyone before herself.
"She was the glue that held everyone together, and for that I am thankful to call her my mother."
Lancashire Police have appealed for witnesses, dashcam or CCTV footage following the crash.
