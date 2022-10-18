Burnley man who murdered own mother, 85, jailed
- Published
A man who killed his 85-year-old mother has been jailed after being found guilty of murder.
Inayat Begum was found fatally injured at their home on Prairie Crescent in Burnley, Lancashire, in April.
A post-mortem examination found she had died from head, chest and abdominal injuries.
Her son Mumtaz Ahmed, 44, of Prairie Crescent, was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum term of 22 years at Preston Crown Court.
The court heard Ahmed had called an ambulance at about 03.30 BST on April 24, claiming his mother was on the floor and not breathing after a fall.
Ahmed was arrested following inconsistencies in his accounts of what happened.
Det Ch Insp Rachel Higson, of Lancashire Police, said: "Mumtaz Ahmed is a violent, aggressive man who preyed on his elderly mother.
"His cruel and wicked actions robbed relatives of a much-loved family member.
"Ahmed has attempted to conceal his despicable actions through a web of lies, showing no remorse for his brutal actions.
"My thoughts remain with Mrs Begum's loved ones at this time.
"We welcome Ahmed's imprisonment, which will give him considerable time to reflect on the gravity of his actions."
Paying tribute earlier this year, a family member described Ms Begum as a "much loved and cared for" member of the community who had "nothing but kindness for others".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk