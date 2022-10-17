Highfield Priory School fire: Blaze is suspicious, police say
A fire at a school in Lancashire is being treated as suspicious, police have said.
The blaze broke out in the nursery at Highfield Priory School in Fulwood, Preston, at 19:25 BST on Saturday.
Firefighters worked overnight to bring the fire under control, leaving the scene at 14:40 on Sunday.
Lancashire Police said: "At this stage, the fire is being treated as suspicious. No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing."
The force added that no-one was in the building at the time and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
A spokeswoman for the school said the Highfield community was "shocked and saddened by the senseless destruction of its nursery building".
"[The head teacher] would like to thank the Preston community for its kindness and generosity, with offers of books and toys for the children," she said.
"He would also like to thank the emergency services who worked so tirelessly to bring the fire under control on Saturday night and to make the site safe for the children by Monday morning."
The nursery class has moved into the main school building and is open as normal.
