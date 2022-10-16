Leyland secures £25m government regeneration grant
The Lancashire town of Leyland has secured a £25m government grant for its regeneration projects.
It will be used for a new market square, to refurbish the current market and redesign the main shopping street.
Residences and a business hub will also be built, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
South Ribble council leader Paul Foster said it meant locals would not have to "go into Manchester or Liverpool - they'll stay in Leyland".
The area was among those provisionally allocated a share of the government's Towns Fund in 2021 after authorities pitched for money for a trio of projects.
The funding was confirmed this week after plans - which include 170 new trees, 136 new bicycle spaces and footpath improvements - had been submitted.
Katherine Fletcher, Conservative MP for South Ribble, said: "This is an enormous investment in Leyland, which will ensure we build for our communities, our businesses and for our future."
Mr Foster added: "I've noticed all across the borough - Bamber Bridge, Lostock Hall, Penwortham and Leyland itself - the [food and drink venues] are all thriving.
"People like that cafe culture - and we need to enhance it.
"What we are doing now means that when a family fancies a Saturday afternoon socialising, they won't go into Manchester or Liverpool, they'll stay in Leyland - and it's a wonderful opportunity."
He said that the funding would enable "massive opportunities" for small businesses and that "people of any age who are wanting to start their own business can come in and use the facilities - whether they want to use them once a week or once a month".
Overall, £13m has already been invested by the authority in the projects - bringing the total value of its Town Fund deal to £38m.
The council said it will appoint contractors to carry out the work soon following the submission of planning applications.