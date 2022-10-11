Plans submitted for new Cottam Parkway station in Preston
A new railway station could be built on the Blackpool to Preston line subject to planning approval.
Blueprints have been submitted to Lancashire County Council for the Cottam Parkway station in Preston.
The proposed station, between Lea and Cottam, aims to improve travel connections to Preston, Blackpool, Manchester and further afield.
County councillor Charlie Edwards said the application was a big step forward in delivering the station.
He added it would open up opportunities for people and be a gateway to other parts of the region.
The station would be situated between Lea Road, Sidgreaves Lane and Darkinson Lane, near to the site of the former station.
The plans include a car park with bus, cycling and walking links to the local area, electric vehicle charger points and solar panels.
It aims to provide a connection to Preston station of five minutes and to Blackpool in 20 minutes.
If the plans are given the go-ahead, construction would begin next year.
Councillor David Borrow, from Preston City Council, said the plans were "essential in helping our transport networks meet the current and future needs of our growing and developing communities, businesses and visitor numbers".
Funding will be provided by the Department for Transport's Transforming Cities Fund and the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.