Lancashire wetland centre closes after bird flu outbreak
A wetland centre has temporarily closed its doors to visitors after an outbreak of avian flu.
Martin Mere Wetland Centre, near Ormskirk in Lancashire, has been closed since Friday.
The centre has said the closure is a "precautionary measure to prevent the spread of avian influenza".
Around 48m birds have been culled across the UK and the EU in the last year as a result of the largest outbreak of avian flu on record.
Cases remain widespread and since 24 September there has been a surveillance zone in place over parts of Lancashire.
The risk to public health is minimal, but experts have advised people not to touch dead or unwell birds. People can contact the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs if concerned.
