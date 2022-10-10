Lancashire-Manchester rail link plans submitted
Plans for a proposed new rail link between East Lancashire and Manchester has been submitted to ministers.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the business case for the line from Rawtenstall to the city had been sent to the Department for Transport.
Rossendale Council leader Alyson Barnes said the link was "vital to our continued sustainable growth
However, the plans were criticised by heritage line East Lancashire Railway (ELR), which runs on part of the route.
The Rawtenstall to Bury line closed to passengers in 1972 and freight in 1980, but in July, a survey found there was overwhelming support for a new link between East Lancashire and Manchester.
Rail consultants Systra, appointed by Rossendale Council and Lancashire County Council to produce the business case, are confident the options suggested provide a strong economic case for the new rail link.
Ms Barnes said the link was "vital to our continued sustainable growth, which is why we as a council have driven this forward over a number of years".
"Hopefully we are now seeing the fruits of this strategy," she said.
"We are the only borough in Lancashire without a rail link and we cannot afford to miss out any longer."
The proposed scheme would see a 44-minute passenger rail service from Rawtenstall to Manchester Victoria, via Ramsbottom, Bury and Heywood.
Lancashire County Council's Charlie Edwards, the authority's lead on transport, said there was "a limit to the amount of traffic which the valley roads can cope with.
"The creation of a regular rail service to Manchester has great potential," he added.
A key part of the business case's brief was to ensure that the existing ELR heritage services can continue to operate alongside any regular passenger service and that traditional features, including stations and signalling systems, were maintained.
ELR chairman Mike Kelly said while the organisation understood "the desire for greater connectivity between Rossendale and Manchester, imposing a commuter service to run on a heritage rail infrastructure is not sustainable, economically or operationally".
"We believe the development would, at best, threaten the efficient and effective operations of and, at worst, force the complete closure of the heritage railway line," he added.
A funding bid has now been submitted to the government with a decision expected in the spring.