Man and woman die in Sawley crash involving car and HGV
- Published
A man and woman in their 60s have died in a crash involving their car and a lorry.
The pair, who were travelling in the Chrysler car, were pronounced dead at the scene on Gisburn Road, Sawley, at about 10:50 BST on Thursday.
Lancashire Police said the lorry driver was not seriously injured.
The force has urged anyone with information to come forward, adding "our thoughts are with their loved ones at this extremely distressing time".
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.