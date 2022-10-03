Jake Berry: People struggling with bills 'should get a new job'
The Conservative Party chairman has been criticised after saying people struggling with bills should get a "new job".
Rossendale and Darwen MP Jake Berry made the comments as he defended the government's mini-budget at the party's conference.
Mr Berry, who also serves as Tory chairman, said households should "cut their consumption" or "get a higher salary" to cope with rising bills.
Labour said he was "out of touch".
Appearing on Sky News on Sunday, Mr Berry said: "People know that when their bills arrive, they can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary, higher wages, go out there and get that new job.
"That's the approach the government is taking so households can afford their bills."
He added: "I think every household understands that actually the reason this government is going for growth is because when you are struggling with your household budget, as many households are, you need to grow your personal household budget.
"In many cases people's pay packets, that's why we're going for growth, but you also need to manage your expenditure and I don't think it's unreasonable for the government to say that the public sector should look at its expenses in the same way that every single household is doing in this country."
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: "These comments show just how out of touch with reality Liz Truss's Tories are.
"Jake Berry thinks people consigned to low pay can simply magically upgrade to a higher wage job. This is a Tory crisis, created in Downing Street, paid for by working people."
It caused a backlash on social media as the MP's name trended earlier, with more than 37,000 tweets sent relating to his comments.
The BBC has approached the Conservatives for comment.
