Colne high school forced to close due to burst water main
- Published
A high school in Lancashire has been forced to close due to a burst water main.
Fisher More High School in Colne has had to shut to pupils and Burnley Road between Clare Avenue and Corporation Street has been closed since 05.40 BST.
United Utilities engineers are currently at the scene assessing the damage.
Lancashire Police have advised motorists to avoid the area until further notice.
A police spokesman said the issue was "causing significant disruption and damage to the road".
"Please find an alternative route where possible. Many thanks for your patience," he added.
United Utilities also apologised and said some homes may experience poor water pressure.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk