Lancashire drivers convicted after paying scammers for fake details
More than 60 people in Lancashire have been convicted after paying scammers to try avoid prosecutions for driving offences, police said.
Insp Oliver Jones said motorists used fake details to "avoid being penalised and even dodge disqualification".
A total of 61 motorists who failed to provide their driver details have had six points added to their licence.
Eleven people had their cases adjourned to consider disqualification, with one firm paying £1,000 in fines and costs.
The force said it had started investigating after noticing it was being sent responses with names of fictitious drivers and the same addresses.
The offenders are believed to have paid up to £600 each to so-called Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) Farms to avoid prosecution.
Police said the average fine paid so far by each of the convicted drivers was more than £500.
NIPs are issued within 14 days of an offence, when they inform potential defendants that they may face prosecution.
Insp Jones said: "We are warning all drivers against trying to avoid justice by employing the services of a NIP Farm as we are committed to identifying and prosecuting those who try to cheat the system."
He said thousands of motorists across the country tried to "lie their way out of trouble" using NIP Farms and "seem to think the law doesn't apply to them" but they are "much more likely to have an accident".
"The whole reason behind the points system is to remove bad drivers from our roads making them a safer place for everybody else," he added.
