Heysham and Hartlepool power plants could generate longer - EDF
Energy firm EDF is considering the possibility of extending the life of two of its UK nuclear power plants.
The Heysham 1 and Hartlepool nuclear power plants are due to be decommissioned in March 2024.
The French state-owned firm said it had "ambitions to generate longer if possible" at the sites and it would be reviewing options in the coming months.
EDF boss Matt Sykes said its priority was to "deliver as much output as we safely can from the existing fleet".
It follows calls in June from union Prospect for the two reactors to be saved beyond 2024.
Mr Sykes said the firm continued to make a "vital contribution to powering households and businesses with clean and affordable electricity during this very challenging time".
"Our priority in the next few years is to deliver as much output as we safely can from the existing fleet, to support security of supply and help preserve the UK's nuclear skills," he added.
The company said it was also working on plans for advanced modular reactors at its Hartlepool site to support industrial decarbonisation and it was keen to explore other options at the Heysham site, including both new nuclear technologies and hydrogen production.
EDF owns and operates eight nuclear power stations across the UK, five that are generating and three in the defuelling phase.
It operates two power stations near Morecambe, Heysham 1 and Heysham 2, employing more than 1,000 people.
Heysham 2 is due to stop generating electricity in 2028.
Last year the Hartlepool plant, which employs more than 500 full-time staff, generated enough electricity to power 2.3m homes.