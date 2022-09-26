South Ribble: Delay urged on retail and housing plan decision
- Published
Planning permission for a major development should not be granted until more is known on the impact on nearby motorways, National Highways has said.
The site, once earmarked for an Ikea store, is close to where the M6 and M65 motorways meet in South Ribble.
The retail and housing development includes storage, a distribution hub, offices, and leisure facilities.
National Highways said the decision should be held off until at least the end of the year.
It had previously been hoped infrastructure works could have begun by that point, had the project been given the green light, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In a 38-page document, the government-owned company asked for information which it said was "essential to understanding the impacts of this proposal" on the motorways for which it is responsible.
Whilst National Highways acknowledges that it was involved in a scoping exercise during the preparation of the planning application - and that some of its comments have been addressed in the transport assessment produced since - the organisation said further action is needed to allow it to "form a view" about the plans.
The transport assessment considers the impact of the scheme on junction 29 of the M6 - the Preston South turn-off - and junction 1 of the M65.
However, National Highways requested the assessment also "pay[s] particular attention" to junction 9 of the M61 and junction 2 of the M65, the interchange between those two motorways.
The body also noted the changes to the previously approved, Ikea-centred application means although the new proposal will generate fewer vehicle trips overall, there are likely to be more HGV movements, especially on weekdays.
The furniture retailer pulled out of the project in 2018, and in 2019 the site was rebranded as Lancashire Central, with a focus shifting from retail plans to the creation of a logistics and distribution hub.