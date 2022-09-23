Aldi in row with council over land for new Preston store
A row has broken out between Aldi and a local council after the supermarket chain accused bosses of jeopardising plans for a new store.
The discount retailer blamed Lancashire County Council for a delay over its long-planned branch on the site of the former Cottam Brickworks in Preston,
Aldi has been at loggerheads with the council over the sale of a small plot of land needed for the site.
The local authority has insisted it was "not delaying anything".
The supermarket claims the council is failing to agree a price for the sale of the land, off Tom Benson Way, and said potential customers are clamouring to know when the outlet will be built.
But councillors have said they simply want to ensure taxpayers are not left footing the bill for an associated redesign of the entrance to its household waste recycling centre nearby.
The bill for the works is estimated to stand at £550,000 - but that excludes the cost of purchasing the necessary land, the Local Democracy Reporting Service. said.
An Aldi spokesman said: "The city council originally approved plans back in March 2021 and we are still waiting to get shovels in the ground, but this access issue with the county council must be resolved before we can progress the store.
"After months and months of delays, it is time for the county council to listen to the community, get around the table and help us find a solution."
County councillor Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth, said the authority was "not delaying anything".
He added: "We've been really clear that it's the developer that needs to pay for this work, not the taxpayer.
"We know that people in Cottam want this supermarket - so do we.
"As has always been the case, our door is open and we will discuss this with the developer at any time."
