Morecambe artists add murals to ex-Frontierland site fence
- Published
A group of artists have covered an "ugly" 600ft (183m) long fence around a derelict theme park with 100 colourful artworks in an "art protest".
The former Frontierland site on Morecambe's seafront closed in 2000.
Lancaster City Council bought the land in 2021 and has now invited interested parties to submit plans for the site.
Bob Pickersgill, who created the first mural, said his aim was to highlight the "eyesore" the derelict site was and "get something done about it".
There have been several failed bids to redevelop the derelict site since the theme park closed more than two decades ago, with the most recent a £17m proposal for shops, a hotel and a restaurant which was approved in 2015 before planning permission expired.
"The site is really ugly," Mr Pickersgill, who is originally from Liverpool but now lives in Morecambe, said.
"It is a disgrace, especially on the seafront... it deters tourists from going there."
The 76-year-old retired sign writer said he wants the site to be turned into a park.
He kick-started his "art protest" by buying plywood and creating a tribute to Dame Thora Hird with the words "Morecambe's most famous daughter" last year.
Since then, he said dozens of artists and students from the resort have come together to add pieces of art to the hoardings.
Mr Pickersgill has contributed four murals including one of the Coronation Scot train.
"It has really brightened it up," he said, as the 100th mural was added to the fences.
"It is amazing," he said, "I never thought we would get so many. It is attracting people to the [area] again - with people taking pictures of the artwork.
"I'm very proud of it."
However, he said: "I want the hoardings to come down and something done with the site."
A theme park had existed on the land since 1906, with Frontierland opening in 1987.
When it closed rides were sold and transported all over the world.
Councillor Tricia Heath, said the land was "a key site for the renaissance of Morecambe and finding a solution for it is one of the council's key priorities" adding for the right developer it "represents an amazing opportunity".
The BBC has contacted Lancaster City Council for comment regarding the artwork.
