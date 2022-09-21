Newtown Mill in Burnley to be converted into university campus
Plans to transform an empty Victorian factory into a canal-side university campus have been approved.
Newtown Mill in Burnley will be converted as part of an expansion of University of Central Lancashire's campus (UCLan) in the town.
The multi-million pound renovation will be funded using Levelling Up cash.
Councillor Mark Townsend from Burnley Council said it was great news this landmark building had been given the green light to be redeveloped.
"The council have been working for a number of years implementing the town centre and canal-side masterplan and by working in partnership with UCLan we are bringing fantastic educational facilities to the area," he added.
Burnley Council's joint venture with Brierfield's Barnfield Developments and UCLan will use part of the £19.9m Levelling Up Fund obtained from the government.
'Attractive campus'
The redevelopment of the mill in Burnley's historic Weavers' Triangle aims to create about 35,000 square feet of space for innovative teaching facilities, a business and enterprise zone, and new public spaces.
Prof Graham Baldwin, UCLan's vice-chancellor, previously said: "Burnley is rapidly establishing itself as an attractive canal-side campus.
"Newtown Mill aims to build on our employer engagement strategy so local companies benefit from degree apprenticeship courses in areas such as digital, cyber, engineering and management."
The latest planning permission follows the expansion of UCLan into nearby Sandygate Mill last year to house a new campus library and student union space.
