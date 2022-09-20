Rosie Cooper: Labour MP victim of murder plot quits for NHS role
- Published
A Labour MP who was the target of a murder plot has stood down to take up a role in the NHS after admitting "events I have faced have taken their toll".
West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper said the decision to become chairman of Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust had come after a "lot of soul searching".
Jack Renshaw was jailed for life in 2019 for planning to murder the MP.
A court heard the 23-year-old had wanted to "replicate" the murder of Jo Cox.
The far right extremist pleaded guilty to buying a machete to kill Ms Cooper and making threats to kill police officer Det Con Victoria Henderson.
The MP said she had taken the decision after considerable "soul searching and reflection".
"The events I have faced over the last few years are well documented and undoubtedly have taken their toll," she said.
She said it had been "an incredible honour and privilege" to have served the people of West Lancashire for the last 17 years.
"I have loved every minute, even in the most difficult times," she said.
Ms Cooper had recently been reselected to stand in her constituency as the Labour Party candidate in the next general election.
A by-election is expected later in the autumn.
Renshaw had told members of the National Action he wanted to murder the MP "to send the state a message" in a pub in Warrington, Cheshire, in 2017.
The plot was foiled by whistleblower and former National Action member Robbie Mullen, who was secretly passing information to anti-racism charity Hope not Hate, which informed police.