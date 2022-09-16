I had to get address to King Charles III right, Sir Lindsay Hoyle says
The House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said addressing the King on behalf of MPs "was an amazing thing to have done".
The Chorley MP addressed His Majesty at Westminster Hall on Monday, offering condolences and speaking of the late Queen's wisdom, kindness and humour.
He said he was proud to have taken part but had felt the enormity of the event.
"The spotlight was on me and I thought: 'Lindsay, you have got to get it right'," he said.
During his speech in front of 900 MPs and peers and a television audience of millions, Sir Lindsay told His Majesty that "as deep as our grief is, we know yours is deeper".
"We know you hold the greatest respect, the precious traditions, the freedoms, and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government," he added.
"We know that you will bear those responsibilities which fall to you with the fortitude, dignity, demonstrated by Her late Majesty."
Sir Lindsay, who was elected as a Lancashire councillor in 1980 before becoming an MP for Chorley in 1997, told BBC North West Tonight that it had felt like "Chorley speaking to the world".
He said it "was an amazing thing to have done".
"The spotlight was on me and I thought: 'Lindsay, you have got to get it right'.
"This is Lancashire, this is Chorley speaking to the world."
He added that he expected the Queen's funeral, which will take place a week after his speech, to be as "difficult as it has been, if not worse".
"I will be there on duty to see the Royal Family out and to see the coffin leave Westminster Hall," he said.
"That will be very moving.
"Seeing it leaving the estate for the final time will bring a tear to everyone's eyes."
