Queen Elizabeth II always appreciated bouquets, florist says
- Published
A florist who met the Queen three times and created arrangements for her on several occasions has said Her Majesty was "very gracious", had an "infectious smile" and "made you feel special".
Margaret Mason, from Freckleton, Lancashire, said it was "such a thrill" to do flowers for the Queen.
She said it was "extra special" to make bouquets for Her Majesty.
Ms Mason said the Queen was always appreciative of her flowers and "would say 'oh, they are beautiful'".
The 86-year-old, who was a florist for almost all of the Queen's 70-year reign, said she has always been a royalist.
She told BBC North West Tonight it was exciting producing flowers for Her Majesty and "fashion things" to the monarch's outfit.
'Very fortunate'
She said on one occasion when the Queen visited Preston, she had sent a member of staff to wait at the railway station for Her Majesty to arrive and see what colour she was wearing.
The worker then rang Ms Mason and she quickly made up an appropriate posy to match the colour of the Queen's outfit.
She said she had met the Queen on three occasions and was taken by her "infectious smile" and how she was "very gracious".
She said despite receiving so many flowers during her royal visits, the Queen always showed her appreciation.
"She would say 'Oh they are beautiful'," she said.
"She made you feel special, like you were the only person in the room."
Ms Mason said Her Majesty's death had made her "very sad", but added that she was delighted she had been "very fortunate to live through the Queen's reign".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk