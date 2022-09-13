Russell Watson: Star's nerves over God Save The King rendition
- Published
Singer Russell "The Voice" Watson has spoken of his pride at being asked to sing the national anthem before a football match later - but confessed to a few nerves.
Thousands of TV viewers and fans in the stadium will hear him sing God Save The King before Preston North End v Burnley.
Watson revealed: "I kept singing God Save The Queen when I was practising.
"I think I will be alright once I am in the moment."
Watson, who first sang before Queen Elizabeth II in the 2001 Royal Variety Show, said: "I'm sure she would be laughing at me."
He told BBC Radio Lancashire: "This is one of the first televised games since Hear Majesty passed away.
"I will be singing this live and also Jerusalem. It was very easy to make the faux pas of singing God save the Queen in practising."
The Salford-born singer recalled the first time he sang for the Queen in 2001, which was the first of many meetings.
He said there was a "whole host of impressive guests" and he was "sandwiched" in between Elton Jon and Jennifer Lopez.
"It was an incredible event not least because of all the talent on show, but the proverbial icing on the cake was meeting the Queen after the performance," he said.
The tenor, who has performed for a host of world leaders including a pope and a US president, said: "It was a fantastic occasion."
Then in his 30s, he said the Queen told him it was a wonderful performance and he had a big voice for someone so young.
"I've got a couple of great pictures where she has got the biggest smile on her face that you could imagine," he said.
"That was my one endearing memory of the Queen whenever I met her, whenever I saw her. She always had a smile on her face for everybody.
"Aside from the warmth, you could tell, a little bit like my gran, you could tell there was a side to her that was never going to take any messing.
"No matter how many times I sang in front of the Queen the nerves never dissipated. It always felt as special as it did the first time I performed."
