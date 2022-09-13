M6 Lancashire: Planned closure for roadworks scrapped
- Published
Plans to close part of the M6 in Lancashire this weekend have been put off after drivers complained about being stuck for hours last weekend.
The southbound carriageway was shut between junction 32 at Broughton and junction 33 for Lancaster South for bridge repair work.
Motorists said it caused huge tailbacks and delays lasting several hours.
National Highways said it was reviewing weekend closures for the rest of the month.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.