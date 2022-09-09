Queen Elizabeth II: Blackpool Illuminations switched off
Blackpool Illuminations were switched off on Thursday as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.
In a statement organisers said they were "greatly saddened" by the monarch's death and the lights had been turned off out of respect.
Blackpool Council leader Lynn Williams said a decision on whether they will shine on Friday will be made later.
Britain's longest-reigning monarch died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.
In Lancashire, other tributes have been paid to the Queen.
The chairman of Burnley FC Alan Pace said: "We were honoured to host her Majesty and Prince Philip at Turf Moor on their tour of the North West back in 2012."
The visit was part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations and Mr Pace added: "I am sure that for everyone that was present that day, the occasion will remain one of their fondest memories."
Burnley FC's Championship match with Norwich on Friday has been postponed as a mark of respect.
Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said everyone at his office "would like to offer their deepest condolences to The Royal Family at this time."
Union flags will fly at half-mast across Lancashire Constabulary premises and fire stations and a host of public buildings across the county including Lancaster University.
The university's vice-chancellor Professor Andy Schofield said: "Her Majesty the Queen holds a special place in the history of the Duchy of Lancaster and very particularly in our institution, having personally approved the Grant of a Charter which constituted and founded The University of Lancaster in 1964.
"She then visited our new community at Bailrigg campus in 1969."
He added: "Ever since, she was our University's Visitor, a ceremonial role where she had de-facto authority over matters of dispute.
"She undertook this role in a similar manner as her reign, with respectful deference and trust in our self-governance. We are very proud of our association with the longest-reigning monarch in our nation's history."
Blackpool Grand Theatre is closed and will also be shut on the day of the Queen's funeral.
Chair of Blackpool Grand Theatre (Arts & Entertainments) Ltd Anthony Stone said: "Her Majesty has a special place in the history of Blackpool Grand Theatre and we were honoured that she visited the theatre on the occasion of our centenary celebrations on 22 July 1994".
The man whose duties include welcoming Royalty to the county has recalled the last time he and the Queen spoke in June when they met at Windsor Castle.
Charles Kay-Shuttleworth, the Lord Lieutenant of the county, said: "The last time I saw the Queen, which was about a couple of months ago, we had a natter about her first visit in my time as Lord Lieutenant and we reminisced about unveiling the Eric Morecambe statue on the prom at Morecambe.
"That was quite an unusual visit away from visiting cathedrals or opening hospitals and we had a jolly good laugh about it all."
He added: "I always felt she was very like my grandmother - absolutely enchanting and very kind and considerate."