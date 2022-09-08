Fracking: Lancashire reacts to PM lifting ban on hydraulic fracturing
As the new Prime Minister Liz Truss has lifted the ban on fracking, the BBC has spoken to people in Lancashire, which has the UK's only shale gas wells.
A moratorium was imposed on fracking after a series of earthquakes at energy firm Cuadrilla's Preston New Road site, near Blackpool in 2019.
The process is opposed by environmentalists.
Ms Truss announced the ban would be reversed as a way to help boost the UK's domestic gas supplies.
Fracking involves drilling into the earth and directing a high-pressure mixture of water, sand and chemicals at a rock layer in order to release the gas inside.
Nick Moore who lives in Peel Road close to the Preston New Road site said he was "absolutely disgusted" by the announcement.
He said he had no qualms about fracking initially, believing it "seemed reasonable", until he said test drilling caused cracks in walls in his house and to his drive.
The 67-year-old said Cuadrilla had admitted responsibility and repaired the damage, as well as awarding him £1,500 in compensation.
"About 18 months later when drilling actually started we experienced three or four decent sized tremors," he said.
"The whole house was shaking and a picture fell off the wall," the local historian said of one incident. "Since drilling stopped we haven't had even a tiny rumble."
He said he has lived in his house since 1963 and said there was no record of any earth tremors before Cuadrilla started at the Little Plumpton site.
"I don't know anyone who supports it around here - apart from the farmers," he added.
Anti-fracking campaigner, Tina Rothery, 60, vowed to "pull out all the stops" to prevent fracking and Mr Moore said he was not looking forward to the practical disruption of the road being closed again due to demonstrations.
However, another resident, Simon Hinks who lives three miles (4.8km) away from the site, said the lifting of the ban was "fantastic news", adding it was "long overdue".
Mr Hinks who works in the energy industry said: "I have been talking to shop owners in Kirkham who are over the moon as they are very worried about their energy bills.
"Shale gas will definitely bring the bills down."
Nick Danby lives close to a second site Cuadrilla had earmarked for fracking, Roseacre Wood, near Preston, but planning permission was refused by Lancashire County Council.
He said Ms Truss had "thrown our fate to the wind".
Mr Danby, the spokesman for Frack Free Lancashire, said it looked like he may be "out of retirement and back campaigning".
He said he was shocked by the decision and expected even more support from the community after houses were damaged by the tremors.
"There is nothing to indicate fracking can be done safely," he said.
"I thought the government would go full steam ahead with renewable energy."
However, Cuadrilla welcomed the news and said the new prime minister had made the "right call" in ending the moratorium.
Francis Egan, the firm's chief executive officer, said: "A thriving shale gas industry will drive job creation across the north of England, generate much-needed tax revenues for central and local government, and benefit local communities financially.
"The prize if we get this right will be an energy strategy fit for the 21st Century that provides security of supply, economic prosperity, and vital support to the British public."