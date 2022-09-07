Three men charged after Lancashire Police officers assaulted
Three men have been charged after five police officers were assaulted in separate incidents in Lancashire.
One officer was bitten, punched and kicked, while another was "spat at" and scratched and a third was "held down by his neck and punched" in Lancaster on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
A student officer was punched several times 30 minutes later in Heysham.
Ch Supt Karen Edwards said such assaults are "totally unacceptable" and leave "physical and mental scars".
A man aged 50 was charged with six counts of assaulting an emergency worker after three officers were assaulted while making an arrest at a holiday park in Lancaster at 21:50 BST on Friday.
A 43-year-old man from Heysham was charged with assaulting a police officer after the student officer was attacked at address on the Sandylands Promenade in Heysham, following reports of a concern for welfare.
The officer was taken to hospital but was not seriously hurt, police said.
A 26-year-old man was charged with possession of class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and resisting arrest.
The force said an officer had been carrying out a routine stop on suspicion of drugs offences in Blackpool at 03:10 on Saturday when a suspect resisted arrest and injured the PC's arm in the process.
Ch Supt Edwards said: "Assaults on emergency services workers are totally unacceptable and these incidents show the dangers that officers face every single day.
"The physical and mental scars of such incidents can last a lifetime and we will not stand for our officers being treated in this way."
