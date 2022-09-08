Tommy Spurr: Football legends play in aid of Blackburn star's ill son
Footballing legends in Lancashire are teaming up for a charity match in aid of the son of former Blackburn and Preston North End star Tommy Spurr who has stage-four cancer.
Three-year-old Rio Spurr was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer in April.
Colin Hendry, Kevin Gallacher and David Dunn are among the ex-professionals who are playing for Spurr's Legends against Ribchester Rovers FC on Sunday.
Spurr and his wife said they were "overwhelmed" by the support for Rio.
Wilms tumour is a type of kidney cancer that most commonly affects young children.
After his playing career came to an end in 2019, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Rovers left-back Spurr moved into teaching.
He and his wife, Chloe, have given up work to dedicate their time to caring for Rio as he starts radiotherapy.
Mrs Spurr told BBC North West Tonight a friend initially started a "little bit of fundraising" after her son's diagnosis.
However, when a consultant warned "we may find ourselves in a position where we run out of options for treatment in this country but there may be clinical trials which could be costly", she said they decided to take the fundraising "as far as we can so that if we find ourselves in that position we are ready".
💙 Ribchester's Red Day For Rio - a family fun day and charity football match with a star studded line up of ex pros, this Sunday at Ribchester Rec.#AllForRio | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6ji5PLi4eF— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) September 7, 2022
A GoFundMe page has raised more than £50,000 for Rio who his mother describes as "lively, affectionate, kind, thoughtful and loving" with a love of dancing and singing.
The Spurrs, who live near Blackburn, said they were "overwhelmed" at how people have rallied round with charity events such as cricket matches, bike rides as well as the forthcoming legends match.
Former footballer Colin Hendry, who was a coach at Blackburn Rovers when Spurr played at Ewood Park, urged people to go watch the match to support the family as they face a "difficult time".
The match is being held in Ribchester where Spurr and his wife used to live.
The event starts at 11:30 BST on Ribchester Rec with kick off at 13:00.