Preston Royal visit marks city's 20th anniversary

The Earl and Countess of Wessex sit on a new bench with Nick and Mags Park, the creator of Wallace and Gromit, during a visit to Preston Market HallPA Media
The Royal couple met Preston-born Nick Park, creator of animated favourites Wallace and Gromit

The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited Lancashire to mark 20 years since Preston became a city.

The former town was awarded city status as part of the Queen's Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie met volunteer groups, refugees and people who helped lead the Covid response across the region.

Their visit included a tour of Preston Market Hall, the city's Avenham and Miller Park and Lancaster Castle.

The couple also met Preston-born animator Nick Park, creator of Wallace and Gromit.

The pair posed on the bench made in honour of the cheese-loving TV duo, which was unveiled last year.

PA Media
The Countess of Wessex met Eimaan Azizi and Satara her daughter at the city's market

The Earl also met Preston's Covid Response Group and spoke to city councillor Ali Brown, who explained how the group used foodbanks to deliver essentials to people isolating.

"We spoke about how brilliant the voluntary and community sector were in Preston and the tremendous response," she said.

Local resident Katheryn Fisher said she had only popped out to do some shopping when she came face to face with Prince Edward.

She said: "It was really nice to see him, what a lovely surprise. He was lovely, very nice, and he shook my hand."

PA Media
The Countess of Wessex met refugees in the city
PA Media
The Earl of Wessex spoke to stall holders at the market
Shopper Kathryn Fisher said it was a "lovely surprise" to bump into the Earl

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics