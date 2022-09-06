Knott End to Fleetwood ferry service saved with £80k lifeline
- Published
The Knott End to Fleetwood ferry has been saved thanks to an £80,000 investment from Lancashire County Council and Wyre Council.
The funding over the next four years will secure the future of the service, which has run since 1841 and annually carries more than 30,000 passengers.
County councillor Charles Edwards said: "Its value can't be over-stated."
Tony Cowell, skipper for 18 years, said it was fantastic news for the cherished ferry, adding it was a "great asset".
Mr Edwards said without the funding boost the service would have ceased.
"As a result, many of those people would have either had to drive 12 miles or use the bus, which takes well over an hour.
"The ferry is a low-cost, low-carbon option and is a historic tourist attraction for the county."