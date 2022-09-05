Nelson fires: Man arrested on suspicion of arson
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a spate of fires in a Lancashire town.
Ten suspected arson attacks have taken place across Nelson over the last eight weeks, including a front door being set alight, Lancashire Police said.
Officers believe the blazes, including cars and vans, are linked.
A 40-year-old man from Nelson has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and arson, the force added.
Lancashire Police urged anyone with information, including doorbell or dashcam footage, to contact officers.
Sgt John Sutcliffe said: "We appreciate that these incidents have caused distress and worry within the community and we will continue to have increased patrols in the area."
He added that inquiries were continuing, adding: "Whatever you know, please tell us."
