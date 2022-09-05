M6: Driver dies in Lancashire slip road crash
- Published
A driver was killed after his car crashed on a motorway slip road in Lancashire, police have said.
It happened at junction 32 of the M6 at Broughton at about 04:15 BST on Sunday, Lancashire Police said.
No other vehicles were thought to be involved in the incident, the force added.
The incident led to the southbound closure of the carriageway between Broughton and junction 31 at Samlesbury for several hours.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.