Firefighters tackle wooden pallets blaze at Heysham Business Park

Fire enginesLancashire Fire and Rescue Service
The fire has spread to nearby woodlands, the fire service said

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze involving wooden pallets at a business in Lancashire.

Ten fire engines are at the scene in Gas Field Road, in Heysham Business Park.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service arrived at 09:40 BST and said the fire had already spread to adjacent wasteland, including woodland.

Due to a "large smoke plume" it is advising nearby residents to close windows and doors.

