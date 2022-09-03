Firefighters tackle wooden pallets blaze at Heysham Business Park
Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze involving wooden pallets at a business in Lancashire.
Ten fire engines are at the scene in Gas Field Road, in Heysham Business Park.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service arrived at 09:40 BST and said the fire had already spread to adjacent wasteland, including woodland.
Due to a "large smoke plume" it is advising nearby residents to close windows and doors.
