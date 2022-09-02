Blackpool Illuminations: Light show begins despite soaring energy bills
Blackpool Illuminations will continue to shine brightly despite rising energy bills, the council leader has said.
Lynne Williams said using eco-friendly bulbs and renewable energy had helped cut the cost of the lights to £200,000.
Merlin Entertainment, which runs Blackpool Tower, said the Illuminations brought an "extra key trading period" when other towns saw a dip in visitors at the end of the school holidays.
The light show will be switched on later by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.
Ms Williams said the local authority had been able to reduce costs on other items to "ensure the lights shine brightly".
"We have 95% of the lights are LED with a million LED bulbs. With renewable energy we have been able to reduce the electricity bill by 75% over the last 20 years," she said.
'Super weird'
The Illuminations, which have been part of the town's autumn and winter festivities since the Victorian era, have once again been extended for two months.
Kate Shane, from Merlin, which also operates Madame Tussauds, the Sea Life Centre and the new £1m Peter Rabbit Explore and Play in Blackpool, said the Illuminations were really important for the town's economy.
"The lights signify the start of the second half of our season - tourism destinations tend to finish at the end of the school holidays but Blackpool starts again with the Illuminations running until January it's an extra key trading period for all the leisure businesses," she added.
TV star Llewelyn-Bowen said it would feel "super weird" when he is given the job to turn on the lights.
The designer, who has created a stretch of Art Deco-style features for the Illuminations, said: "To be the 'celeb' guy to do this feels inappropriate - imposter syndrome."
The band, Blue, will headline the switch-on concert before the lights are illuminated, which will also feature singers Tom Grennan, Mae Muller, and Nina Nesbitt.
