World Gravy Wrestling Championships returns after two-year break
Fancy dress, wrestling and lashings of gravy were the order of the day as "one of the world's craziest culinary competitions" returned after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus.
A host of wrestlers took part in the 12th annual World Gravy Wrestling Championships at the Rose 'N' Bowl Pub in Rossendale, Lancashire, on Monday.
The event sees competitors grapple in a pool of gravy in two-minute bouts.
Pub restaurant manager Carol Lowe said it was "amazing to be back".
The charity event, which raises funds for East Lancashire Hospice, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid restrictions.
Ms Lowe said people came "from far and wide" to watch and take part on its return and the atmosphere had been "absolutely bouncing".
It sees competitors wrestle in a pool of gravy for two minutes, with points being scored for fancy dress, entertainment value and wrestling ability.
"Basically, people come in fancy dress - men and ladies - and then they wrestle in gravy and get eliminated as the day goes on," Ms Lowe said.
"It's very messy."
The men's event was won by Lloyd Clarkson, with Imogen Young taking the women's title.
