Covid: Successful £1 Lancashire bus fare scheme extended
- Published
A £1 evening discount bus fare created during the Covid-19 pandemic in Lancashire is being extended after one million tickets were sold.
Transdev, which runs the Blackburn and Burnley Bus Companies and Rosso, started the flat fare for journeys after 19:00 BST in June 2021.
The company said it sold the tickets within 14 months, fuelling a 72% rise in evening journeys.
The £1 tickets cover any journey wholly within Lancashire.
Fares for all cross-boundary journeys between Lancashire and Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire will be frozen at their regular daytime prices.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said after the original launch bus passenger numbers reached 85% of pre-pandemic levels having plummeted to just 5% in the first 2020 lockdown.
Transdev commercial director Paul Turner said the offer "played a vital part in rebuilding Lancashire's evening economy beyond the pandemic".
He added: "The popularity of the offer is such that we can now carry on with it for evening journeys in Lancashire."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk