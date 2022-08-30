Leyland: Woman in 80s seriously hurt in hit-and-run
A woman was left with serious injuries when she was stuck by a car that failed to stop, police have said.
Lancashire Police said the woman, who was in her 80s, was hit on Pendle Road, Leyland, at about 11:30 BST on Monday.
Appealing for witnesses, the force said the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.
A man in his 40s was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
