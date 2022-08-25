Mother and daughter honoured for saving man's life at M6 services
Two off-duty nurses who saved a man's life after he had a heart attack at a motorway services are being given a community excellence award.
Mother and daughter Claire and Jenny Hey from Lancashire were driving to Cornwall when they saw a man collapse at Stafford services on the M6.
They said they "didn't think twice" before "jumping into action" to perform CPR and use a defibrillator.
It was "more challenging" kneeling in a car park, they added.
Claire Hey, 39, who works as an A&E nurse in Blackburn, said: "We just felt we were doing our job but it is always nice to get good feedback and be recognised for nice things."
She added: "We are used to this kind of scenario but usually in our comfort zone in a hospital where you've got your team and all the equipment you need and oxygen.
"But being in a car park kneeling on a gravel path with the man partly under a car was much more challenging, but we did it."
Jenny Hey, 58, who works in urgent care in Burnley, told BBC Radio Lancashire: "We knew what to do and we worked well as a team."
They used a defibrillator, installed at the service station, and continued to help stabilise the man when ambulance crew arrived.
The family continued their journey to Cornwall but Claire said she "couldn't rest" until she knew what had happened to the man.
"I rang the hospital to see how he was doing and asked them to pass on my number to him. Thankfully he rang me the next day and thanked me for helping him.
"I told him I was so grateful to hear his voice," she said.
The pair will receive a public commendation at the West Midlands Ambulance Service Trust's Excellence in the Community Awards on 15 September.
