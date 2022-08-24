Heysham explosion: Man admits manslaughter of George Hinds
A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a two-year-old who died in a gas explosion in Lancashire.
George Hinds was killed in the blast which destroyed two homes and damaged another on Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, at 02:45 BST on 16 May 2021.
Darren Greenham, 44, of Bowness Road, Lancaster, admitted manslaughter, criminal damage and theft at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday.
He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 4 October.
Four other people were also hurt when the two houses were destroyed and a third was damaged.
A police investigation found the cause of the explosion to be a gas pipe which had been cut.
George's parents, who described him as a "beautiful little angel", continued to be supported by specially trained officers, police said.
Sharon Greenham, 52, also of Bowness Road, is also charged with manslaughter, criminal damage and theft and has denied the offences.
A third defendant, Paul Marsh, 54, from Heysham, also pleaded not guilty to damaging a gas meter and theft of gas.
Both are due to stand trial at Preston Crown Court on 4 October.
