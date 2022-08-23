Blackpool running track ready for £320k revamp
A popular running track in Blackpool is to undergo a £320,000 revamp.
Stanley Park arena, described as a launching pad for many young athletes, will see a new synthetic running track installed and improvements to the throwing cage, the council said.
The redevelopment will help young people "achieve their potential", Blackpool Councillor Jane Hugo said.
Work will start later this month and is due to completed by the end of the year.
About 250 athletes currently train at the arena and 10,000 people use the track every year in events ranging from school sports days, national and local track meets, disability awareness events, festivals and community sessions, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Ms Hugo, cabinet member for climate change and environment, said she was "absolutely delighted we are able to make this investment bringing the track back up to standard".
The project is a partnership between the Blackpool Council and Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Athletics Club, which has been using the track for more than 25 years.
