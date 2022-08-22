Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Show to return to Blackpool after Covid break
- Published
Strictly Come Dancing is to return to Blackpool after a two-year break, the BBC has confirmed.
The dance competition has missed its traditional trip to the resort's Tower Ballroom in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Executive producer Sarah James said the return to the "iconic" venue was the "icing on the cake" of the 20th series.
The show, which starts on 17 September, will also see themed weeks, including one about the BBC's 100th anniversary.
Blackpool has been the venue for a number of memorable Strictly moments across the years, such as politician Ed Balls being lowered from the ceiling playing a piano before performing the Jive with partner Katya Jones and actress Kara Tointon's stunning American Smooth with partner Artem Chigvintsev.
'Two dazzling routines'
Ms James said the show's team "can't wait to get back to Blackpool".
"It's the icing on the cake to be able to confirm that we are returning to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom this year," she added.
The 20th series will see 15 celebrities compete for the glitterball, with presenters Kym Marsh and Helen Skelton, former footballer Tony Adams, Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simonds and singer Matt Goss among those competing.
A BBC spokeswoman said the show celebrating 100 years of the corporation would see each of the couples "either dancing to a theme tune from an iconic BBC programme or in tribute to one of the BBC's most loved services".
"There will also be two dazzling professional routines, one dedicated to the BBC's natural history programming and another that will see our professional dancers 'crashing' some of the BBC's flagship shows," she said.
She added that the series would also include "viewer favourites", such as Movie Week, Halloween Week and Musicals Week.
Blackpool Tower Ballroom, which dates back to 1894, underwent a £1.1m refurbishment during the coronavirus lockdown and reopened in June 2021.
An extensive restoration of its dancefloor, which saw more than 100 years' worth of lacquer stripped back and 30,000 individual blocks of oak, mahogany and walnut, sanded and resealed, was completed in January.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk