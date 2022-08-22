Katie Kenyon: Man denies murder of missing Padiham woman
A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a woman who went missing after being seen getting into a van in Burnley.
Katie Kenyon, 33, from Padiham disappeared on 22 April and her body was found a week later in the Forest of Bowland.
She died from head injuries, a post-mortem examination found.
Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, denied her murder at Preston Crown Court.
A trial is due to start on 15 November.
Ms Kenyon's family described her as a "sweetheart" and "gorgeous".
A fundraising page to pay for her funeral and help her two children has raised over £27,500.
Forensic searches were carried out in the Forest of Bowland after earlier searches in parts of Gisburn Forest in the Ribble Valley.
More than 60 specialist officers from four forces combed through the dense woodland.
Fire service officers, dog teams, mounted police, mountain rescue volunteers and drones were also deployed.
